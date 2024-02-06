Karolina Shiino was crowned as Miss Japan on January 22

Ukraine-born Miss Japan Karolina Shiino relinquishes title over affair scandal

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:55 pm Feb 06, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Karolina Shiino, a 26-year-old Ukraine-born beauty queen, recently gave up her Miss Japan title after a tabloid exposed her alleged romance with a married man. It all started when Shukan Bunshun magazine reported that Shiino had been involved with a married influencer and doctor. Initially, pageant organizers defended her, claiming she didn't know the man was married. But, on Monday, they revealed that Shiino admitted to knowing about his marriage and family.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Shiino, a naturalized Japanese citizen, was the first person of European descent to have been crowned Miss Japan. On her crowing two weeks back, many were happy but some objected to her winning the pageant since she didn't match the traditional Japanese beauty standards. Thereafter, her rumored affair caused more stir, causing her to finally give up the title.

Shiino's statement

Shiino apologized for 'betraying' well-wishers

After confessing to the affair, Shiino resigned from her Miss Japan title, apologizing for her deception. In a statement on Monday, she expressed regret, saying, "I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me." The Miss Japan Association apologized to all "concerned parties, including sponsors and judges" and acknowledged their responsibility in the matter.

About Shiino

Who is Karolina Shiino? All about her

Shiino was born in Ukraine and moved to Japan when she was only five years old after her mother remarried a Japanese man. She became a naturalized citizen in 2022 and is fluent in Japanese. Upon winning the Miss Japan title on January 22, she said in her speech, "I had not been accepted as Japanese many times, but I am filled with gratitude to have been recognized as Japanese today."

The crown status

Miss Japan title to remain vacant for now

With Shiino's resignation, the Miss Japan title will be left vacant for the remaining year. Despite having several runners-up in the competition, no one will be crowned as Miss Japan this year. The Miss Japan Association has offered its "deep apologies" to all affected parties and stated that it "seriously reflects on our responsibility in bringing about the series of disturbances."