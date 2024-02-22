Lionsgate has moved 'Ballerina's release date from 2024 to 2025

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:55 pm Feb 22, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Lionsgate has postponed the release of its John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, from June 7, 2024, to June 6, 2025. Instead, Rupert Sanders's remake of The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024. According to a Deadline report, the delay will allow Chad Stahelski, who manages the John Wick series, to collaborate with Ballerina director Len Wiseman on creating more action scenes.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Deadline's report further mentioned that Lionsgate has scheduled interesting titles for release in its 2024 and 2025 calendars. Ballerina, the first spinoff of the John Wick series, is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, which were released in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Cast and crew of 'Ballerina'

'Ballerina' is eyeing solo release

Ballerina tells the story of a talented assassin trained in Ruska Roma traditions. The cast also includes Anjelica Huston, the late Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno, alongside Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves. Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay based on Derek Kolstad's characters, while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski produced under Thunder Road. The film is presently holding a solo summer 2025 release date.

What is 'The Crow' about?

Everything you need to know about 'The Crow'

In the updated version of The Crow, based on James O'Barr's original graphic novel, Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven. The plot follows soulmates Eric and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) who are brutally murdered due to Shelly's dark past. Eric makes a big sacrifice that involves seeking vengeance on their killers while navigating the realms of the living and the dead. It co-stars Danny Huston, Sami Boujila, Laura Birn, and Jordan Bolger, with a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider.

Other releases

Guy Ritchie's untitled next set for January 2025 release

Lionsgate has also scheduled an untitled Guy Ritchie movie for January 17, 2025. The movie will reunite Ritchie with Henry Cavill and Eiza González, who star in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, too, which is set for April 19 release. Ritchie will be writing and directing the project, alongside co-producing it with Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg.