'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan reveals release date, shooting timeline

What's the story Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had taken a sabbatical after the disastrous performance of Lal Singh Chadhha. Now, the actor is gearing up for a comeback with the film Sitaare Zameen Par. Khan spilled some exclusive beans about the upcoming film at a recent event. From the shooting timeline to the release date, Khan went all out.

'Sitaare Zameen Par': Different perspective on a familiar theme

"I started shooting for my next film last week. We are trying to release it on Christmas this year. Let's hope it comes by Christmas," said Khan. "The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike Taare Zameen Par, which left you with tears, Sitaare Zameen Par will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective," explained Khan.

Khan's involvement in other projects

Fans are quite excited to witness his return on celluloid. Apart from acting, the actor is bankrolling some projects which include the about-to-be-released Laapataa Ladies. He is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol. Reports were rife that the actor is working on the Hindi remake of Campeones, too.