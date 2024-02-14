An FIR has also been filed against Poonam Pandey in Uttar Pradesh

Know all about Poonam Pandey's Rs. 100 crore defamation suit

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:06 pm Feb 14, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey upset many with her fake death stunt. She was heavily criticized for her distasteful stunt and it looks like the matter is far from getting settled. According to reports, Pandey, as well as her ex-husband Sam Bombay, have been slapped with Rs. 100 crore defamation suit in Uttar Pradesh for faking her death. We bring you everything we know about the lawsuit.

Details about the suit

Pandey sued for trivializing cancer

The lawsuit has reportedly been filed by a person named Faizan Ansari. According to multiple reports doing the rounds, the plaintiff in his lawsuit has claimed that the pair "trivialized the seriousness of cancer and manipulated the emotions and trust of millions." Ansari has also called for the arrest of the actor and her former husband.

More trouble for Pandey

FIR was filed against Pandey with the Kanpur Police Commissioner

Ansari filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the commissioner of Kanpur Police, accusing Pandey and Bombay of conspiring to fake her death and making a mockery of cancer. The FIR stated, "Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, making a mockery of a serious illness like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated this stunt for her personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry."

Pandey's shocking death announcement

Incident: Pandey's social media claimed she died of cervical cancer

On February 2, a post on Pandey's official Instagram account announced her "death" due to cervical cancer. The post read: "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer." However, a day later, Pandey revealed in a video statement that she was alive and had faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Criticism against Pandey

Celebrities and the Cine Workers Association condemned the stunt

Numerous celebrities, including Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra, who initially condoled her (fake) death, criticized Pandey for her actions. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also demanded an FIR against Pandey and her manager, labeling her actions "highly wrong" and "unacceptable." The cinema organization argued that "no one in the film industry stoops to such levels."

In her defense

Pandey explained she faked her death to create awareness

In an Instagram video, Pandey stated, "I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can't say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer." She asserted that her intention behind the death hoax was to spread awareness about the disease, which has taken the lives of thousands of women due to lack of knowledge. She later apologized for faking her death.