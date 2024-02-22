'Fighter' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 10:08 am Feb 22, 202410:08 am

What's the story Actioners have become a go-to formula for filmmakers to deliver money spinners at the box office. The year 2024's first Bollywood actioner was the highly anticipated Fighter which has surpassed the Rs. 340 crore mark globally. Interestingly, the Hrithik Roshan-headlined film did not experience a box office explosion but emerged as a stable one even in the fourth week.

Inching closer to Rs. 210 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 208.3 crore in India. The aerial actioner received decent reviews from critics and viewers and is about to face a tough weekend with new releases in pipeline. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

