Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was released on Friday

Box office: Shahid-Kriti's 'Teri Baaton Mein...' sees huge jump

Feb 11, 2024

What's the story Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released theatrically on Friday. The first association between Sanon and Kapoor, the film was in the buzz for its soundtrack and unique storyline where an engineer (Kapoor) falls for an advanced robot (Sanon). After a lukewarm start, it gained momentum on Saturday.

BO

Looking at the film in numbers

Per trade tacker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 9.65 crore on its second day at the box office. This has now taken its total collection to Rs. 16.35cr. TBMAUJ recorded an overall 22.16% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the maximum audience turnout recorded during the night shows (32.01%). It clashed with Eagle, Lal Salaam, Premalu, and Lover, among others, on Friday.

Story

This is what happens in 'TBMAUJ'

Aryan (Kapoor), a robotics engineer, is pressured by his family to get married. To take a break from his mother, he arrives in the United States at his Urmila maasi (Dimple Kapadia)'s house, where he meets SIFRA (Sanon) and falls in love. Realizing her identity, he returns but cannot forget her, eventually deciding to marry SIFRA. But what will be the family's reaction?

About the film

More about ensemble cast and producers

Apart from the lead pair, TBMAUJ also stars Dharmendra as Kapoor's grandfather, Rakesh Bedi as his father, Grusha Kapoor as his paternal aunt, and Ashish Verma as his friend, among others. Janhvi Kapoor is also seen in a guest appearance. Produced by Sanon's frequent collaborators Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, TBMAUJ will reportedly have a sequel, too.

Upcoming projects

Upcoming movies of Sanon and Kapoor

Sanon's next release is The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu and directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase). It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (special appearance) and will be released on March 29. Kapoor, on the other hand, will next star in Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. An action thriller, it will present Kapoor as a cop and reportedly co-stars Pooja Hegde.

