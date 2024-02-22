'Bramayugam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' to shift gears on weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:39 am Feb 22, 202409:39 am

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their hard-hitting content and out-of-the-box storytelling. The industry's latest offering Bramayugam has been no short of a wonder and it has become the talk of the town ever since its release. The movie has been quite stable on weekdays and is aiming to shift gears over the weekend in the domestic arena.

Next Article

Box office

Aiming for Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.95 crore in India. The horror thriller movie projects a different side of veteran superstar Mammootty and fans have been in awe of him. The actor is pushing the boundary with every film.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post