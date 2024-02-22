'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein...' seeks gradual momentum

By Aikantik Bag 09:17 am Feb 22, 202409:17 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and there's no qualms about it. The actor made a comeback on celluloid with the quirky romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie has been performing well at the box office and has raked in huge chunks of money. In the second week, it will aim to maintain gradual momentum.

Next Article

Box office

Marching toward Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 64.2 crore in India. The film garnered favorable reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Kumar, and Dharmendra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post