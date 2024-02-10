'Teri Baaton Mein Ulja Jiya' features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Box office: Shahid-Kriti's 'TBMAUJ' scores low; mints Rs. 6.7 crore

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:13 pm Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic sci-fi film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, hit theaters on Friday. Reportedly, it raked in over Rs. 6.7 crore on its first day in India. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie delves into a unique love story set in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Kapoor portrays a robot scientist who falls for and eventually gets engaged to Sifra, an advanced female robot played by Sanon.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The futuristic romantic comedy-drama marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Sanon. It is also the second big Bollywood release of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter arrived in theaters on January 25. Despite the leading pair promoting the film heavily in Tier II cities, on social media, and on reality shows, TBMAUJ did not gain enough traction in terms of its collection.

Box office statistics

Maximum occupancy recorded at night shows

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 6.7cr on Friday, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.92%. Morning shows saw 8.8% occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 11.79%. Evening and night shows had 13.62% and 25.46% occupancy, respectively. Additionally, the film earned Rs. 1 crore from the sale of over 45,600 tickets via advance bookings for its opening day across the country.

Clash with 'Lal Salaam,' 'Eagle'

Other releases and their box office performances

TBMAUJ was released in cinema halls alongside Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and Kartik Gattamneni's Eagle. While Lal Salaam features Visual Vishnu and Vikranth along with an extended cameo by Rajinikanth, Eagle is led by Ravi Teja. Per reports, the Tamil sports drama earned Rs. 4.5 crore, whereas the Telugu film's early estimates suggest a collection of over Rs. 6 crore.

About 'TBMAUJ'

Meet the team of 'TBMAUJ'

Apart from the lead pair, TBMAUJ also stars Dimple Kapadia as Kapoor's maternal aunt, Dharmendra as his grandfather, Rakesh Bedi as his father, Grusha Kapoor as his paternal aunt, and Ashish Verma as his friend, among others. Janhvi Kapoor is also seen in a guest appearance. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, TBMAUJ is also set to get a sequel.