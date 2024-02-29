Next Article

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy!

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Feb 29, 202411:23 am

What's the story This is not a drill! Bollywood super-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put all speculation to rest and confirmed that they are expecting their first baby in September 2024. The announcement was made via the couple's Instagram accounts with an adorable photo that features various accessories used by babies. "September 2024, Deepika & Ranveer," said the post. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Rumors

Rumors were doing rounds for some days now

The rumors of Padukone's pregnancy first began a few days ago when Padukone attended the BAFTAs as a presenter. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she looked slightly different and also pointed out how she gave Fighter's promotions a miss not too long ago. To recall, the couple got married on November 14, 2018, near Lake Como, Italy, and the ceremony was attended by family and friends.

Thoughts on kids

Padukone had hinted at having kids earlier this year

In an interview with Vogue in January, Padukone gushed, "It's been both fascinating and beautiful to see how we've become a unit over time. We used to be very different...we've picked up each other's traits, learned from each other, and grown together." When asked about kids, she added, "We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

Singh's thoughts

When Singh opened up about having a boy or girl

At a 2022 event, Singh said, "When you go to the temple, they don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have to have it with whole reverence since it's prasad. So the same logic applies here." "Whatever God wishes to bless Deepika and me with—be it a boy or girl, it'll be a true blessing."

Romance

Romance struck the two at work

Cupid struck Padukone and Singh when they signed their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tragic romance drama Ram-Leela, a 2013 release. Their pairing and onscreen chemistry was a sensational hit, which led Bhansali to cast them together yet again in Bajirao Mastani in 2015. They hit a hat-trick with Padmaavat in 2018, though they did not share any scenes together.

Work

Work: Singh and Padukone's upcoming releases

Padukone, recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, will next have a release in the form of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She will then be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which co-features Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It will be released on August 15, 2024.