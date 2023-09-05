BGMI ropes in Ranveer Singh as official ambassador

Written by Rishabh Raj September 05, 2023 | 01:48 pm 2 min read

The collaboration hints at new in-game skins and other rewards (Photo credit: YouTube/@BGMI)

Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has named Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the game's official brand ambassador. Krafton had confirmed during a media conference on August 31 that it would be partnering with a Bollywood actor for BGMI, but the actor's identity remained undisclosed until now. The collaboration is expected to bring exciting new features to the game. A 43-second teaser video shared on YouTube also suggests the launch of a new campaign called "Play Pure."

Teaser hints at exclusive in-game rewards

The YouTube teaser video suggests that players can expect new in-game skins and other rewards as part of the collaboration between BGMI and Singh. However, Krafton has yet to reveal the details of this partnership. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the exciting new features that this collaboration will bring to the game.

BGMI will be undergoing quarterly assessments

After undergoing a three-month audit, the Indian government has granted full approval to Krafton's renowned battle royale game, BGMI. The game had been temporarily suspended in September 2021 due to concerns related to data security and addiction. In May 2023, it was permitted to resume on a trial basis for three months, and it has successfully passed the audit. Going forward, BGMI will be subject to quarterly assessments to ensure compliance and safety.

BGMI working on safety and addiction-control features

Krafton is actively working to curb mobile gaming addiction in India by implementing restrictions on playtime. The game has imposed a daily playtime limit of three hours for users under 18 while allowing six hours of gameplay for players of all other age groups. Additionally, the game includes parental control features and expenditure restrictions for minors.

