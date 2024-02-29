Next Article

'Crakk' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Crakk' has low chances of revival

By Aikantik Bag 09:45 am Feb 29, 202409:45 am

What's the story Vidyut Jammwal is a bonafide action star in Bollywood and there's no doubt about it. The actor-producer has showcased some great action set pieces in his films but due to non-existent storyline and narrative, they have not been able to connect with viewers. His latest actioner Crakk is no exception and the movie has fallen flat on its face at the box office.

Box office

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Datt directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.5 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews and it needs to shift gears over the weekend to survive at the box office. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post