Vidyut Jammwal is taken now! Do we hear hearts breaking?

Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani just made their engagement Instagram official

Bollywood's new-age action hero Vidyut Jammwal is officially taken now! Confirming engagement buzz, the actor revealed today that he did propose to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani recently, who said yes. What's more, Jammwal executed the act in the "Commando way," which is probably popping the question in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Mahtani also shared a lovely picture on social media. Congratulations!

Announcement

He seems to have popped the question at Taj Mahal

While making their engagement Instagram official, Jammwal shared he proposed marriage on September 1. He posted two pictures with his lady love, in two varying scenarios. In the first snap, the duo can be seen scaling a wall, while holding each other's hands. The other picture has them standing back to the camera, facing the Taj Mahal, such that Mahtani's ring is prominently visible.

Instagram Post

'Did it the COMMANDO way,' said Jammwal

Instagram post A post shared by mevidyutjammwal on September 13, 2021

Information

Mahtani wrote, 'Couldn't keep him hanging any longer'

The fashion designer shared the same pictures, along with a selfie that thankfully gives us a closer look at the ring. In oval shape, the beautiful ring matched the dazzle of the couple's smiles. "Couldn't keep him hanging any longer...said yes!!1-9-21," she wrote in the caption. Earlier this month, pictures of the duo holidaying in Agra had gone viral, leading to engagement rumors.

Relationship

They began dating last year by the looks of it

In the snaps shared by fan accounts on social media, the big ring on Mahtani's fingers added fuel to speculations about the pair's relationship status. While Jammwal and Mahtani often feature on each other's feeds, they never commented on their relationship. It seems they began dating last year as he dropped hints about "just'' having started "seeing somebody" on a show around that time.

Quote

This is what Jammwal said about 'seeing a girl' before

On his show X-Rayed by Vidyut in September 2020, Jammwal had told actor/fighter Michael Jai White, how he has "just started seeing this girl." Inspired by White's love story, the Bollywood star had opened up about "really [liking] this girl."

Ananya Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sagarika Ghatge left lovely comments

As soon as the news was shared, the couple was showered with greetings and wishes from industry friends. Actress Ananya Panday wrote, "Yay!!!!! Congratulations Nandsss." Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry's congratulatory note was giddy, as she said, "Yay yay... so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani. Well done @mevidyutjammwal (sic)." Sagarika Ghatge and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also left heartwarming comments on the post.

Do you know?

Mahtani was previously married to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband

Notably, the 45-year-old fashion designer was married to Sanjay Kapur before, who is actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband. She has been in a rumored relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor as well. On the other side, the 40-year-old actor has previously dated actress Mona Singh.