MTV VMAs 2021: Night of melody, fiery raps, and fireworks

Here are the top highlights from MTV VMAs 2021

After last year's pseudo-live event, the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 went back to its pre-pandemic format with a lot of sizzle and glam. With artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X headlining the line-up, we just witnessed a night (or early morning from this side of the globe) of harmony, grand stages, and fireworks. Here's a round-up.

Awards

First, here are the top winners of the evening

Lil Nas X bagged the top prize—Video of the Year award—for Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Bieber was crowned the Artist of the Year. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo took home several wins—Song of the Year (drivers license), Best New Artist, PUSH Performance of the Year (May 2021). Talking of multiple awards, BTS won Best K-pop, Group of the Year, and Song of the Summer.

Fashion

Megan Fox turned eyes with see-through sheer dress

While Machine Gun Kelly gave an incredible performance and won the prize for Best Alternative, it was his partner/actress Megan Fox who became the talk of the evening. Wearing a see-through sheer dress, the Transformers actress owned the Jimmy Choo pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. MGK rocked a red metallic suit and momentarily appeared to be scuffling with MMA fighter Conor McGregor! Wild night!

Instagram Post

Fox scorches VMAs! (why click photos inside a loo but?)

Event

The 'Peaches' singer voiced 'Stay', 'Ghost' on stage

Coming to the performances, there was a lot of bling, given live audience (clad in face masks) was back again at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where the VMAs were held. Bieber, who recently broke an all-time record for monthly listeners on Spotify, performed his superhit song Stay with The Kid LAROI. Then he also crooned his new single, Ghost.

Highlights

Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys were the legends performing tonight

Sheeran gave a serene rendition of his latest track Shivers from Pier 3 at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Backed by a band and additional singers, the English crooner was welcomed on the stage after his last, 2017 VMA stint. Busta Rhymes lit the stage with his devastating rap medley, while Alicia Keys reached the pinnacle with her sublime piano rendition of Empire State of Mind.

Absence

This is why Lady Gaga skipped the 2021 event

Lady Gaga had taken home several honors at the VMAs last year, including Tricon and Artist of the Year awards. However, the Shallow singer was markedly absent from this year's event, raising eyebrows. One simple reason might be that she wasn't nominated for any of the big guns this time. Her track 911 had bagged two nods, but for Best Cinematography and Art Direction.