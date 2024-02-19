'Bramayugam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' rage grows over first weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:13 am Feb 19, 202410:13 am

What's the story Mammootty is currently the most experimental superstar in India and he is pushing the boundary with each passing film. The veteran actor started the year 2024 with a bang with the horror thriller Bramayugam. The movie experienced an exponential growth over the first weekend and has surpassed the Rs. 12 crore mark in the domestic market.

Box office

Positive reviews favored the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 3.9 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.8 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and grew with the positive word of mouth. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others. The monochromatic film is shot by Shehnad Jalal.

