Will Emraan Hashmi star in 'Don 3'? Actor clarifies

By Aikantik Bag 09:41 pm Feb 21, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Emraan Hashmi has debunked rumors about his involvement in the much-awaited Bollywood film Don 3. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh as the new era Don and Kiara Advani as the female lead. Now, Hashmi has clarified on Instagram Stories, "For the fans and journalists that are asking, I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie."

Excitement

More about 'Don 3'

Don 3 marks Akhtar's return to directing after a 13-year break, with his last film being Don 2 (2011). A source told Pinkvilla that Singh will wrap up Singham Again in April before diving into Don 3 preparations. He will undergo extensive look tests and workshops to fully embrace the role. "He (Singh) considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the source added.

Throwback

How did the rumors start?

The rumors originated after Hashmi was spotted outside Akhtar's Excel Entertainment office. The actor recently gained praise for his performance as the antagonist in Tiger 3; hence the rumors gained momentum. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Showtime, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series also features Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal. Showtime explores the power dynamics within the Bollywood industry.