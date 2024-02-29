Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' showcases exuberant hold

By Aikantik Bag 09:44 am Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Bollywood films are back at the box office after a rough patch due to the pandemic. Apart from big-budget spectacles, mid-budget films are also raking in quite well on the commercial front. The most recent mid-budget film on the anvil of success is Article 370 as the movie is stable and has earned great momentum in the first week in the domestic market.

Marching toward the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 3.1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 32.55 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics. The cast is headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar and Priya Mani. It also stars Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, and Divya Seth, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

