Touted to be the maiden installment of India's first aerial film franchise, Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand, takes flight as his second Republic Day release after last year's Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. This project also marks Anand's third collaboration with Roshan, following Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). Fighter was one of the most anticipated films of 2024, as it also marked the first on-screen collaboration between Roshan and Padukone.

Despite decline, film inches closer to Rs. 100cr mark

As per Sacnilk, Fighter earned an estimated Rs. 28cr on Saturday, taking its domestic total to Rs. 90cr (nett) in three days. Although the earnings were lower compared to Friday's earnings of Rs. 39.5cr, the movie is steadily approaching the Rs. 100cr milestone. It recorded a Hindi occupancy of 29.58% on Saturday. While there has been a significant increase in earnings from regions like Gujarat and Rajasthan, Fighter is reportedly struggling to generate good numbers in the southern regions.

The official synopsis of Fighter describes it as a story about a new and elite unit of the Indian Air Force, the Air Dragons. The unit is commissioned by the Air Headquarters to respond to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. The film also briefly recounts the 2019 Pulwama attack, where over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials lost their lives. It further depicts India's response through the Balakot air strike, targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed's militant training camps in Pakistan.

Fighter is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Anand's Marflix Pictures. Roshan and Padukone aside, the high-octane action-drama features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar in pivotal roles. The Sunday collections of the film will play a crucial role in reaching the Rs. 100cr milestone, with day four numbers expected to exceed Rs. 30cr.