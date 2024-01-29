Context

Why does this story matter?

Anand has made a notable mark, primarily with Yash Raj Films. His directorial journey began with romantic comedies like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani. However, he solidified his position as a leading action filmmaker with blockbusters like Bang Bang!, War, and Pathaan—all ranking among the highest-grossing Hindi films. Anand's films elevate the Bollywood action genre with international locations, gripping chases, expansive visuals, top-notch VFX, and stellar casts.

Statement

'I'm bored of repeating myself'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Anand revealed his "burn-out" with directing rom-coms after Anjaana Anjaani (2010)—which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "I'm bored of repeating myself. I think that happened to me when I made Anjaana Anjaani." He explained that Anjaana Anjaani was his fourth film in the genre, and he made it almost on autopilot mode because he knew exactly what to do at every step. This realization led to his transition into action films.

Big transition

Changing lanes with 'Bang Bang!'

Anand detailed his move to the action genre with Bang Bang!, saying, "Fortunately I shifted to action, and in my action also I'm just trying to keep challenging myself. I don't want that burnout, I want to do something different every time." He added that he is likely the "only director who has made so many action franchises," but has chosen to make original films every time instead of sequels, to avoid the comfort space he felt in Anjaana Anjaani.

Vision

Anand's vision of creating a spectacle for the audience

The director emphasized his dedication to providing a grand cinematic experience for viewers. He said, "When you come to a theater to see my film, you know, you will experience something grand, something big. Cinematic, means you sit with your popcorn, put on your 3D glasses, go to IMAX, do whatever, and you'll enjoy watching a big picture." "I want to keep giving the audience that." Currently, he is contemplating his next project.

Box office collections

Here's a quick look at 'Fighter' in numbers

Fighter—featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor—has had a phenomenal start at the box office. It earned Rs. 24.5cr on the first day and witnessed a significant surge on Republic Day, earning Rs. 39.5cr. The film collected Rs. 27.5cr and Rs. 29.03cr (early estimates) on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Its total domestic collection in four days stands at a whopping Rs. 118.95cr. This project marked the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan.