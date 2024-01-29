#1

Bhatt beat other competitors in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) category to win the trophy for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Other actors in this category were Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Taapsee Pannu (Dunki), Bhumi Pednekar (Thank You For Coming), Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway), and Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha). Bhatt played the titular Rani in RARKPK.

#2

'Raazi'

Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller drama Raazi—based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat—is a standout film in Bhatt's filmography. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, and Bhatt's mother-veteran actor Soni Razdan, the film accentuated Bhatt's abilities to deftly handle any genre on her own without the support of a male lead. Separately, Bhatt will reunite with Kaushal for Love & War.

#3

'Gully Boy'

Bhatt's character Safeena from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy﻿ is imprinted on our collective memory- such was her panache, wit, and courage. It was almost as if Bhatt became an altogether new person for this film and a terrific Ranveer Singh complemented her at every step. It also featured Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

#4

'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Hailed as Bhatt's best performance by critics and viewers alike, Gangubai Kathiawadi saw Bhatt in the eponymous role and was a coming-of-age story from her young, innocent days to the time she became a brothel madame. Apart from the Filmfare, it also won her a National Film Award (tied with Kriti Sanon for Mimi). The Sanjay Leela Bhansali biographical drama is streaming on Netflix.

#5

'Udta Punjab'

Bhatt went through a complete overhaul for her role in Udta Punjab, a dark, gritty drama-thriller where she played Bauria, a migrant Bihari worker. Everything about her changed, from her gait to her accent, and Bhatt emerged as a revelation in the Abhishek Chaubey directorial. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, and Manav Vij.

