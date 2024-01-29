#1

'Anatomy of a Fall'

Director Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall is all set for its India release. The film, which won two accolades at the Golden Globe Awards, and also the prestigious Palme d'Or honor at the Cannes Film Festival, will be released in Indian theaters on Friday. It features Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, and Milo Machado Graner. Triet and Hüller are also nominated for Oscars.

#2

'Section 108'

Starring Regina Cassandra and Siddiqui, Section 108 is slated for its release on February 2, clashing with Anatomy of a Fall. Helmed by Rasikh Khan, the title revolves around a dead billionaire whose insurance company thinks his death is a fraud to avail the money and thus hires a lawyer to fight their case. Khan has co-written the story with Afroz Alam.

#3

'Lal Salaam'

Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated film Lal Salaam is set to hit cinema halls on February 9. Helmed by his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, it will feature him in an extended cameo appearance. Actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are set to play the leading roles in this Telugu movie. Vishnu Rangasamy has written the story, along with co-writing the screenplay with Aishwaryaa.

#4

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have paired up for the first time for the upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. A science fiction romantic drama helmed by directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is gearing up for its release on February 9. It's backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Sanon is playing a robot in it.

#5

'Operation Valentine'

Featuring Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles as Air Force pilots, Operation Valentine is a war drama that will show one of the biggest air strikes that India carried out on one of its enemies. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the movie has been jointly written by Aamir Nahid Khan, Siddharth Raj Kumar, and Singh. It'll release on February 16.