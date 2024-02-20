'REBOOT' tour is set to kick off in May

TREASURE announces 2024 Asia tour 'REBOOT'; dates and venues inside

By Aikantik Bag 02:30 pm Feb 20, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Get ready, K-pop fans! TREASURE is hitting the road for their 2024 REBOOT relay tour in Asia, as announced by YG Entertainment on Tuesday. This electrifying tour will mark the band's first return to the Asian stage since their HELLO tour in 2023. Over a few thrilling days, TREASURE will dazzle audiences in five cities, showcasing their mesmerizing performances and reconnecting with fans across the continent.

Tour dates for the 'REBOOT' tour

The relay tour is set to launch in Manila on May 4, before charming Hong Kong fans on May 18. Next, TREASURE will take Bangkok by storm with a three-day extravaganza from May 24 to 26. The excitement will continue in Kuala Lumpur on June 22, and finally culminate with two mesmerizing concerts in Jakarta on June 29 and 30. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite TREASURE live!

