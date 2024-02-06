Kim Garam's school bullying scandal: Explained

Kim Garam to make first public appearance post bullying scandal

By Tanvi Gupta 12:51 pm Feb 06, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Kim Garam—former member of the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM—is set to make her first public appearance since leaving the group amid a school bullying scandal. The ex-idol will reportedly attend her graduation ceremony on March 7, nearly one year and seven months after she departed from the group in 2022. The controversy revolved around then-16-year-old Garam, who was accused of school bullying, and making derogatory remarks toward individuals with disabilities.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Garam was among several Korean idols, actors, sports stars, and celebrities accused of bullying and school violence between 2021 and 2022. The list included former (G)-Idle member Soojin, Itzy's Lia, Stray Kids's Hyun-jin, The Boyz's Sunwoo, Loona's Chuu, and others. The severe consequences of the allegations led some to leave their groups. Notably, "school violence" is an umbrella term reflecting a serious issue in South Korean schools.

Controversy

Here's what exactly happened

After Garam's reveal as the second member of the sextet in April 2022, Korean internet forums buzzed with her middle-school past. One post shared on The Qoo showed Garam posing in front of a chalkboard covered in drawings of "nude figures, ejaculating penises, and a cartoon image of someone being penetrated." Besides, many classmates accused her of bullying, with messages like, "She was popular in middle school for being a same-grade school violence assailant."

Statement

'Garam had been a victim of cyberbullying': HYBE

Garam's former agency, HYBE, defended her by claiming she was being unfairly targeted. They stated that the incidents happened during her early middle school days when she was making friends and that "Garam had been a victim of cyberbullying." HYBE also took legal action against the person responsible for exposing the allegations. However, public opinion turned against Garam when a school bullying committee's report named her as the fifth offender.

Allegations

Garam refuted allegations, expressed frustration

After the controversy, HYBE announced Garam's "indefinite hiatus" in May and in July, she terminated her exclusive contract with the agency. LE SSERAFIM continued as a five-member group without replacing her. Later, through a friend's account, Garam denied the allegations, stating she had never engaged in violence, bullying, or other wrongdoing. Now, as Garam gets ready to attend the graduation, there is significant interest in what she will say at the event.

Insights

Is Garam contemplating a return to the K-pop scene?

Following her exit from the entertainment industry, Garam plans to enroll in the Department of Media Acting at Konkuk University's College of Art and Design, to study acting, reportedly. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM is continuing its activities as a five-member group. LE SSERAFIM, an anagram of the phrase "Im Fearless" comprises five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae.