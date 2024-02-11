Fame to fallout: South Korea's swiftness in star cancellations

Explainer: Why South Korea is quick to cancel celebrities post-controversies

By Tanvi Gupta 10:50 pm Feb 11, 202410:50 pm

What's the story South Korea's entertainment industry has lately experienced a surge in scandals—ranging from school bullying accusations to drug-related controversies. As a result, several rising K-pop idols and actors have seen their once-flourishing careers burn down. What's interesting is how quickly these individuals are canceled, unlike in Hollywood, where scandals are often swept under the rug. It makes us wonder about the reasons behind this trend.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kim Garam—an ex-member of the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM—was dropped from the group in 2022 following allegations of school bullying. She was one of several Korean idols, actors, and sports stars who were accused of school violence between 2021 and 2022. The list includes former (G)-Idle member Soojin, Itzy's Lia, and Stray Kids's Hyun-jin, among others. Severe consequences led some to leave their bands.

Reason #1

Societal dynamics

According to Song Jae-ryong—a sociology professor at Kyung Hee University—celebrities often face less tolerance for moral or ethical misconduct due to their prominent status and public visibility. In Korean society, people tend to align with their social groups, creating a tendency to view those from different backgrounds negatively. This lack of acceptance of diversity can also contribute to the judgment of celebrities facing controversies.

Reason #2

Feeling of betrayal among audiences

The Korean entertainment industry is known for portraying kind-hearted images of its actors and idols, often presenting them as "pure icons." In cases of misconduct, this positive portrayal can backfire, leaving fans feeling betrayed. One such example is Seo Yea-ji, who made headlines for allegedly "controlling" her ex-boyfriend. Fans were shocked as she allegedly asked him to "stay aloof" and away from female co-stars.

Reason #3

Impact of reality TV shows

Reality TV shows offering glimpses into the lives of Korean celebrities have been a cultural staple. While these shows provide entertainment, they also blur the line between private and on-screen personas. TVXQ's U-Know Yunho—who gained popularity with reality shows—faced backlash in 2021 after a social distancing violation. It tarnished his clean image overnight, resulting in harsh criticism and his departure from the show Kingdom.

Reason #4

Public vindication in celebrity exits after scandals

Pop culture critics observed the public also finds satisfaction in pushing scandal-tainted celebrities out of work. This is because the public influences the cancelation, which provides people with a sense of fulfillment. However, this process isn't always bad. For example, if a celebrity, once identified as a bully, is canceled, it imparts a valuable lesson to children about the consequences of committing such offenses.

Scandals

Celebrity scandals that shook South Korea

The "Burning Sun" scandal is perhaps the most recent celebrity scandal in the industry that sent shockwaves. It involved sexual assault, drug use, and more within Seoul's Burning Sun nightclub, frequented by celebrities and the rich. The case garnered national attention, leading to a thorough, president-ordered investigation. Seungri—an ex-member of the K-pop group BIGBANG—faced charges including sexual crimes, gambling, prostitution mediation, violence, and embezzlement.

List of survivors

Are there any celebrities who survived being canceled?

In rare instances, celebrities have managed to salvage their reputation despite facing backlash. Kim Seon-ho—accused of coercing an ex-girlfriend into an abortion—saw his image destroyed overnight. However, leaked conversations later revealed the ex-girlfriend's role in suggesting abortion, leading to a shift in public sentiment. Similarly, Red Velvet's Irene faced bullying accusations in 2020 but made a comeback after she apologized to the stylist involved.