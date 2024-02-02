Darius Rucker is the lead vocalist for Hootie & the Blowfish band

Darius Rucker arrested in Tennessee on drug charges

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:32 am Feb 02, 202410:32 am

What's the story Darius Rucker, lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, was arrested on three misdemeanor charges in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday. Rucker's attorney, Mark Puryear, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges." The Franklin City Police Department also verified the arrest but has not yet revealed the details surrounding the incident.

Details

Released shortly after the arrest

The 57-year-old country star was charged with two counts of alleged simple possession and/or casual exchange of a controlled substance. Along with this, he was also charged with a violation of Tennessee's vehicle registration law for having an expired registration. Rucker was taken into custody at around 10:00am and booked at the Williamson County Sheriff's Department before being released on a $10,500 bond.

What Next?

Rucker's past brush with drugs

In past interviews, Rucker has admitted to heavy partying, drug use, and excessive drinking during his time with Hootie & the Blowfish. However, he has since claimed that those days are behind him as he is now a husband and father. Currently, Rucker is cooperating with authorities regarding the charges against him. No additional information has been released by the police about the ongoing investigation.

About the singer

Who is Darius Rucker?

Born and raised in South Carolina, Rucker founded the R&B band in 1986. He has twice won the Grammy Awards with Hootie & The Blowfish, in 1995 for Best New Artist and Let Her Cry (Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal). He went on to win his third Grammy Award in 2013 for Wagon Wheel in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

Personal life

More on his personal life

The lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the band, Rucker is said to be a close friend of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Per reports, Rucker along with his band, performed at the golfer's wedding, and also at his father's funeral. However, his connection to golf goes beyond Woods, as Rucker was invited to attend the 2016 Ryder Cup as a VIP guest.