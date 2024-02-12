Beyoncé's new album coming your way!

Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance Act II,' drops two singles: Check here

By Tanvi Gupta 09:58 am Feb 12, 2024

What's the story The Queen is officially back! On Sunday (local time), Beyoncé fans were thrilled by the unexpected announcement of her upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II—set to launch on March 29. Adding to the excitement, she released two singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, following a Verizon Super Bowl ad featuring her and actor-comedian Tony Hale. The ad concluded with Beyoncé declaring, "OK. They ready. Drop the new music."

Here's how Beyoncé creatively teased her new album

In the commercial, Beyoncé embarks on a mission to break the Verizon wireless network by attempting a series of entertaining stints. From opening a Lemonade stand to playing the saxophone; introducing an AI version of herself, and transforming into "BarBey" in a playful nod to Barbie, she leaves no stone unturned. In the end, the Break My Soul singer declares, "You ain't gonna break me." Thereafter, new music was teased.

What do we know about her new singles?

After the commercial, Beyoncé was quick to post a snippet featuring a country sound. It was accompanied by the text: "Act II, 3/29." Notably, Texas Hold 'Em is a lively country and western stomp, while 16 Carriages offers a soulful slow-burn featuring soaring organs and steel guitar. Beyoncé worked closely with the band Tony! Toni! Toné!'s Raphael Saadiq on these tracks. These singles can be streamed on Tidal, YouTube, and Spotify.

Beyoncé teased country music at the 2024 Grammys

Rumors of Beyoncé's Renaissance: Act II being a country music album first gained traction after she sported a cowboy hat at 2024 Grammy Awards. She even shared an Instagram video with country tunes by fellow musicians, Son House's People Grinnin In Your Face and Chuck Berry's Maybelline. Interestingly, at the Grammys, Beyoncé's husband Jay Z criticized the Recording Academy for not honoring her with the Album of the Year accolade, despite her status as the most-awarded artist in history.

Glance: Look back at the success of 'Renaissance Act I'

Beyoncé's earlier album, Renaissance: Act I, was released in July 2022 through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. It secured her four Grammys in 2023, including Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, making her the most decorated artist in the awards' history. After its release, she embarked on her highest-grossing tour, the Renaissance World Tour, raking in over $500M from 56 shows. The accompanying concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, grossed over $20M in its opening weekend.