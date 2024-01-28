The video

This is what exactly happened

In the purported video of the incident shared by Pakistani broadcast journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah, Khan can be seen thrashing his "student" with a slipper. A couple of men can also be seen in the background. The singer repeatedly enquires about the missing bottle, but the alleged student mostly keeps mum. Khan is also seen violently hitting him across the face in the video as he exits the room to search for the bottle.

Trigger warning: Khan allegedly assaulting the student

Clarification

Khan then clarified incident, called it 'personal issue'

Khan later released a video featuring the student and his father. He introduced the student as Naveed Hasnain and said, "This is about a personal issue between an ustad (teacher) and shagird." "He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and a student. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished." Hasnain, too, defended Khan, adding that the latter apologized to him.

Apology video features Khan, Hasnain, and his father

Student's stance

Hasnain also defended Khan, denying malicious intent

In separate videos on Khan's Instagram page, Hasnain said, "He's (Khan) like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad." "He is like my father. He can do whatever he wants with us (his students). I had lost his bottle... My family has known him for 40 years. This video is being circulated to blackmail us and to defame my teacher."

Reaction

However, internet needs lot more convincing

Khan's apology and other videos, however, have not been welcomed by netizens, who claimed he has "lost all his fans" after such horrific treatment of his student. A comment on his Instagram reads, "First, you beat him and coerce him into supporting you. The video evidence cannot be rebutted through this, his bargaining power is much lower than you." "Stop using poor people to lie for you," said another, while some claimed that the "holy water" reasoning is a "cover-up."

Torture allegations

He has also been accused of 'torturing' Hasnain

Some other former fans alleged that there is more than what meets the eye in this case. They claimed that Hasnain seems "scared" in the videos, which have possibly been "recorded after blackmailing him." An Instagram user said, "Anybody noticed his finger? It looks swollen and broken due to severe torture." Meanwhile, an X user opined, "He may be a good singer, but he is a pathetic human being."