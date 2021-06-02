Beyonce and Jay-Z may have commissioned the $28 million Rolls-Royce

Jun 02, 2021

Beyonce and Jay-Z may have ordered the one-off Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Last week, Rolls-Royce showcased a one-off Boat Tail convertible. The $28 million (roughly Rs. 205 crore) car flaunts a stunning design and a grand cabin fit for royalty. Now, people are trying to guess the identity of the owner. Rolls-Royce has already confirmed that the super-rich client is a couple. And fresh rumors suggest that pop royalty Beyonce and Jay-Z have commissioned this car.

Reasons

The blue shade and champagne-cooling fridge allude to their tastes

The first reason is that the car is painted blue. The couple is extremely fond of the color. Coincidentally, their daughter's name is also Blue Ivy. Secondly, the refrigerator installed in the rear deck chills the Armand de Brignac champagne at a specific temperature. Rolls-Royce says it is the client's favorite champagne and surprisingly enough, Jay-Z is part owner of the brand.

Information

The nautical theme reflects the couple's love for French Riviera

Finally, there's also the nautical theme to consider, as the music maestros frequently visit the French Riviera both on land and sea. Sadly, no one has claimed ownership of the one-off Boat Tail till now but that is only a matter of time.

Exteriors

The car sports a blacked-out pantheon grille

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has a large hood, a pantheon grille flanked by deep-set DRLs, round headlights, and a wrap-around windshield. The convertible is 5,900mm long and sports carbon fiber side sills, dual-tone wheels, and a detachable carbon fiber roof. A butterfly-hinged wooden deck, finished in a Caleidolegno veneer, packs a set of silver cutlery, a parasol, two cloth stools, and two cocktail tables.

Information

It is likely to run on a 6.75-liter V12 engine

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is expected to draw power from a 6.75-liter V-12 engine that generates 563hp/850Nm. The mill is linked to a ZF-sourced 8-speed AMT satellite aided gearbox that uses GPS data to pre-select the best gear for upcoming corners.

Interiors

Wristwatches and a Montblanc pen are available inside

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has a premium blue-themed cabin to complement the exterior styling. A technique named Guilloché is used to adorn the instrument panel dials. There are also removable timepieces custom-made by BOVET. The bespoke "his and hers" watches can also be worn on the wrists. Finally, a special Montblanc pen is housed in a handcrafted case made of aluminium and leather.