'Jinny's Kitchen' S02: Go Min-so in talks to join cast

What's the story Actor Go Min-si is reportedly in talks to join the cast of tvN's variety show Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 as a new intern, according to STARNEWS. The actor is said to be considering the offer for the upcoming season, set to be filmed in March, and is currently working out her schedule. A tvN source briefly stated, "Please understand that we cannot confirm for the sake of a safe and smooth filming schedule."

Details

Confirmation for Season 2

On February 15, tvN officially announced the return of Jinny's Kitchen with a new season. The following day, a channel representative confirmed that most of the cast members, including Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik, will be returning for the second season. However, BTS's V, the only other cast member from the first season, will not be able to join Season 2 as he is currently completing his military service.

What Next?

More about the series

Produced by Na Young-suk, Jinny's Kitchen is a spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn's Kitchen. The new show features a restaurant run by Lee Seo-jin, who was promoted from the director of Youn's Kitchen to the boss of the new establishment. As you wait for the show, catch Go in Youth of May and catch up on Youn's Kitchen Season 2.