'Jinny's Kitchen' Season 2 filming to start from March

By Aikantik Bag 03:50 pm Feb 15, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Get ready for more culinary adventures as Jinny's Kitchen is set to make a comeback with its second season! Filming is slated to kick off in mid-March in the picturesque landscape of Iceland. Fans will be thrilled to see Lee Seo-jin stepping up from director to boss of the new restaurant. The first season featured a star-studded cast, including Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and BTS's V, working together as restaurant staff.

TvN has confirmed the return of Jinny's Kitchen for a new season, following a report by SPOTV News. While specific details are being kept under wraps to ensure smooth filming, the network encouraged viewers to discover the cast lineup through the show itself. The series is renowned for its strong camaraderie among cast members, with Park and others thriving under Lee's guidance.

Produced by Na Young-suk, anticipation is building for the second season of Jinny's Kitchen. In the meantime, catch Lee, Jung, and Park in Youn's Kitchen Season 2, and Park in Concrete Utopia. Jinny's Kitchen is a spinoff of the highly acclaimed Youn's Kitchen.