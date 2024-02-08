'Gaami' releases on March 8

What's the story Get ready for Vishwak Sen's highly anticipated film, Gaami! The film's creators, UV Creations, recently revealed the exciting news on their social media platform X (formerly Twitter), along with a captivating making video. They enthusiastically shared, "A man's journey through the impossible and the unknown to conquer his fear #Gaami GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 8th. Watch the making video now! ready for a NEW EXPERIENCE only on the BIG SCREENS."

Cast and crew of the film

The behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into the cast, crew, and unique concepts, presenting Sen in a never-before-seen avatar. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami features Sen as an Aghori with a rare condition that prevents him from experiencing human touch. The film also stars Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammed Samad. With Naresh Kumaran's music and Vishwanath Reddy's cinematography, the teaser has already garnered praise for its stunning visuals and captivating score.

