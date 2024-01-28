Condolences

'She could've been utilized more': Colleagues express grief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered condolences, stating that Majumdar was a powerful actor who played exceptional roles in numerous significant Indian films. She said her death was a "big loss" for Bengali cinema. Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta, who co-starred with Majumdar in multiple films, said, "She had delivered so many memorable performances under the direction of filmmakers like [Sen] and others." "She could have been utilized more by the industry," she added.

'Mandi,' 'Chokh': Revisiting Majumdar's acclaimed performances

Born to Ramchandra Majumdar and Nani Majumdar, the late actor made her debut in the film Parasuram (1979), directed by Sen. Majumdar went on to deliver outstanding performances in Sen's other films, such as Ek Din Pratidin, Akaler Sandhane (1981), and Kharij (1982), which received critical acclaim. She also played significant roles in Benegal's Mandi (1983) and Utpalendu Chakraborty's Chokh (1983). During her career, she acted in 43 films.

Voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Chokher Bali'

Majumdar was also known for her emotive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Bengali film Chokher Bali (2003), directed by Rituparno Ghosh. It was based on the eponymous 1903 novel by Rabindranath Tagore. The movie, which received critical and commercial acclaim, also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. It was the Official Selection at the Chicago International Film Festival and also had screenings at various film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival.

Her final film was 'Palan,' sequel to 'Ek Din Pratidin'

In 2008, Majumdar appeared in Kanoj Das's Rangamati, which also starred Amitabh Bhattacharjee, Soumitra Chatterjee, Pratim Chattopadhyay, and Kunal Mitra. She went on to act in Abhisandhi (2011), Amar Prithibi (2015), Bhalobasar Bari (2018), and Shankar Mudi (2019). In one of her notable roles, she starred in The Parcel (2020), a psychological thriller film helmed by Indrasis Acharya. Her last movie was Palan (2023) directed by Kaushik Ganguly—a sequel to Ek Din Pratidin—which received widespread acclaim.