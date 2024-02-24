Scarlett Johansson will be next seen in true crime thriller titled 'Featherwood'

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to make her directorial debut with the feature film Eleanor the Great. Johansson previously directed a short film in 2009 titled These Vagabond Shoes. On Saturday (IST), Variety revealed the casting details for Johansson's upcoming feature film. Along with its cast, we will bring you all the details about its plot and release, too.

What is 'Eleanor the Great' about?

Eleanor the Great follows the story of Eleanor Morgenstein, a woman in her 90s who is trying to rebuild her life after she loses her best friend. She then decides to move from Florida to New York City after many decades. The film's screenplay has been written by Tory Kamen. It was originally titled Eleanor, Invisible, but was later changed to Eleanor the Great.

Meet the cast of 'Eleanor the Great'

According to Variety's report, Oscar-nominated actor June Squibb, best known for playing Kate Grant in Nebraska, has been roped in for Johansson's directorial. She will be playing the titular role. Squibb's recent work includes Thelma, which premiered recently at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Along with Squibb, Variety also confirmed the casting of Jessica Hecht, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Erin Kellyman.

Film's release date yet to be announced

Eleanor the Great will reportedly be released theatrically worldwide. However, currently, there is no information on its release date. Johansson will also be producing the film with Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn of These Pictures, Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett of Pinky Promise Films, and Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray of Maven Screen Media. Wayfarer Studios has also reportedly co-financed the film.

'Eleanor the Great' to reunite Johansson and Hecht

The movie will also mark the reunion of Johansson and Hecht after A View From The Bridge (2010). They featured in the Broadway play and bagged a Tony nomination each. Hecht was recently seen in a play titled Summer, 1976, opposite Laura Linney. She previously worked in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and Netflix's Special. Johansson was last seen in Astroid City and North Star.