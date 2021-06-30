Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line

Scarlett Johansson launches her own skincare line

Scarlett Johansson is set to start her own skincare line, for which she has partnered with Kate Foster, an entrepreneur and beauty/fashion executive. According to reports, the actress hasn't revealed the name of her brand, but has "the goal of creating something true to me," and launch it next year. Meanwhile, the makers of Black Widow held a special screening on Tuesday in London.

She was the face of L'Oréal Paris, Dolce & Gabbana

Johansson said that her mother's push "for self-care from my early teenage years" drove her for this endeavor, and that her brand will aim to "elevate clean, essential skincare." "This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort," she informed. Earlier, the actress had modeled for L'Oréal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana's The One perfumes.

The Najafi Companies is helping the actress with this plan

Foster, on her part, informed that the actress had shared this plan with her two years ago. "It has been an incredible experience working alongside her. We're thrilled to have the partnership of The Najafi Companies to help the brand achieve its full potential," Foster added. The Najafi Companies is a capital market enterprise, founded by Jahm Najafi in 2002, based in Arizona.

A special screening of 'Black Widow' was held in London

Apart from this, the 36-year-old is gearing up for the release of Black Widow. The much-awaited MCU flick was shown at London's Leicester Square, where fans turned up in their favorite superhero costumes. Florence Pugh (who plays Natasha Romanoff's sister), who attended the event, said, "The fact that people are possibly dressing up as Yelena and Natasha is so beautiful. I'm just really excited."

Alongside skincare line, Johansson to also produce Disney movie

The Marriage Story actress will also turn producer for Disney's Tower of Terror movie, as per reports. She might star in it too. Being written by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley, the movie is set to have a high-profile director, given that Johansson is a two-time Oscar nominee. Her production house, These Pictures, will back the project, along with Jonathan Lia.