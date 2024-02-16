'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is in the cards

By Aikantik Bag 12:32 pm Feb 16, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Meryl Streep is set to reprise her role as Loretta Durkin in the much-awaited Season 4 of Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The show, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, revolves around three New York City neighbors who create a true crime podcast about the murders happening in their building, while constantly being framed for the crimes themselves.

Fans first saw Streep in Season 3, where she played a role in Oliver's (Martin Short) Broadway show and even had a romantic storyline with him. Although the exact storyline for Season 4 is still a secret, we do know that the main characters, portrayed by Martin, Short, and Selena Gomez, will kick off the season with a trip to Los Angeles before heading back to New York. Molly Shanon has been roped into the cast, too.

The series is produced by an impressive team, including Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, with 20th Television as the studio. Only Murders in the Building has become a favorite among viewers and critics alike. The show has earned an impressive 29 Emmy nominations and four wins so far. In January, ABC aired all 10 episodes of Season 3 over four weeks, attracting 11M linear viewers.