'I Need U': Enhypen's rendition of BTS track out now

By Aikantik Bag 12:30 pm Feb 16, 202412:30 pm

What's the story K-pop sensation ENHYPEN has released their rendition of BTS's 2015 smash hit I Need U as part of Spotify Singles. As per an earlier announcement, the group planned to put their spin on the track, transforming it into a mellow acoustic version that contrasts with the original's electronic synth sound. HYBE founder and producer Bang Si-hyuk helmed the track and reportedly, it will also feature a dance performance by ENHYPEN.

Members' take on the rendition

The members of ENHYPEN shared their excitement about remaking I Need U, and said, "[We chose this song because] we want to show a new side of ourselves through a song and performance that has a sentimental vibe." They continued, "We all love this song, so it's especially meaningful that we can express the story of our K-pop first love through this song."

