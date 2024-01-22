OTT: Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' is streaming now

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 12:16 pm Jan 22, 202412:16 pm

'Wonka' is streaming now

Timothée Chalamet's latest fantasy comedy-drama film Wonka has been one of the most popular Hollywood films of 2023. After an appreciable box office performance, the film has landed on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and is available for rent. Directed by Paul King, the creative mind behind Paddington, this movie brings a fresh take on Roald Dahl's beloved children's story Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

2/3

More about 'Wonka'

The origin tale of a young Willy Wonka, portrayed by Chalamet, first graced American theaters in mid-December. An instant hit, it even outshone the much-awaited Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom featuring Jason Momoa in the lead. The supporting cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, and Ellie White, among others. The project is bankrolled by Warner Bros. Pictures.

3/3

Twitter Post