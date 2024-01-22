OTT: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' premiere date is out

By Aikantik Bag 03:58 pm Jan 22, 202403:58 pm

'Sam Bahadur' premieres on January 26

Vicky Kaushal is hailed as one of the best actors in Bollywood and he is pushing the benchmark with every film. His recent acting venture Sam Bahadur garnered him widespread praise from critics and viewers alike. After completing its theatrical run, the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic is set for OTT release and will premiere on Friday coinciding with Republic Day.

More about the film

The Meghna Gulzar directorial will stream on ZEE5 and is perfect for a family watch on the patriotic day. The film was a critical and commercial success and Kaushal's second project with Gulzar following Raazi. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.

