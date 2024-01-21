SonyLIV unveils first look of 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani'

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

SonyLIV unveils first look of 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani'

By Isha Sharma 02:58 pm Jan 21, 202402:58 pm

'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' will soon stream on SonyLiv

SonyLIV—home to celebrated web series such as Scam 1992, Rocket Boys, and Maharani—has added another show to its shelf. On Sunday, the OTT giant unveiled the captivating first look of its forthcoming legal drama Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani, starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath. The series will explore the lives of ambitious young lawyers with differing beliefs in their profession. SonyLiv hasn't revealed the release date yet.

2/6

The intricate plot of 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani'

According to the streamer, "Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani unfolds a compelling courtroom drama, intricately weaving the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches to their jobs." The series will also focus on Ankita Rastogi, a sharp intern maneuvering through the complex legal world while concealing a sinister secret. Rastogi is portrayed by Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Reem Shaikh.

3/6

Takeaways from the teasers

Going by the multiple short glimpses released by SonyLIV, it looks like the series will be a gripping insight into the legal world, told through the lives of Anushka (Winget) and Virat (Wahi). As is often the case with such shows, their hatred for each other will seemingly metamorphose into gradual love as they spend more time with one another. Rastogi's subplot seems to have an important part in the larger scheme of things, too.

4/6

Check out the main teaser here

5/6

It will be Winget and Wahi's reunion

Interestingly, the upcoming legal drama will mark Wahi and Winget's reunion, who previously co-starred in the medical drama show Dill Mill Gayye. Teasing their collaboration in November, Wahi posted on Instagram, "All you DMG kis. I mean kids who aint kids anymore. It's time." Winget is known for projects such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh, while actor-host Wahi has been seen in Hate Story 4, Daawat-e-Ishq, and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, among others.

6/6

Earlier, Shaikh spoke about working with Winget

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Shaikh revealed that Winget is her favorite artist. "It was on my bucket list to work with [Winget] and I've been very vocal about it already. I have always talked about how much I've admired her all my life and looked up to her. For me, the selfish reason to take up the show was to work with her," she shared enthusiastically.