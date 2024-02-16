Ridley Scott will likely direct a film on the Bee Gees

What's the story One of Hollywood's most sought-after filmmakers, Ridley Scott (Napoleon, Gladiator) is reportedly in talks to helm a biopic on the English-Australian music group Bee Gees. The Paramount Pictures's project will be co-produced by Scott alongside Michael Pruss of Scott Free, Graham King through GK Films, and Stacey Snider. The screenplay is written by John Logan, with Barry Gibb serving as executive producer. The cast details aren't out yet.

Paramount wants Scott to sign the dotted line soon

Per Deadline, Scott﻿'s involvement in the untitled biopic can be traced to a variety of reasons. The foremost is the early footage of his recently finished film Gladiator 2, which reportedly swept studio executives off their feet. Additionally, Scott was approached with the Bee Gees project shortly after Gladiator 2 finished and the makers want him to lock the project before moving on to something else.

Reunion of Scott and Logan; life rights acquired by Paramount

The Bee Gees biopic also signifies a reunion for Scott and screenwriter Logan, who previously worked together on Gladiator and Alien Covenant. Logan and producer King have collaborated on projects such as Rango, The Aviator, and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. In 2019, Paramount acquired life rights to the music group's family estate and rights to the band's classic songs, potentially following a similar format to the Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bee Gees's legacy and notable albums

The Bee Gees—founded by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb—garnered acclaim in the 1960s and 1970s. They have sold over 220M records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling groups of all time. Some of their most popular albums are Cucumber Castle, Mr. Natural, and Living Eyes. Barry is now the only surviving member of the group. Meanwhile, Scott's last release was Napoleon, which hit American theaters in November 2023.

It was a long time coming for Scott

Additionally, the director has a long-standing connection with the legendary group, dating back to his early directing career and their former manager, Robert Stigwood. Stigwood was fundamental in bringing Scott aboard the film Castle Accident, which was originally set to feature the three founding members of the Bee Gees, but unfortunately, the plan never took off. Instead, Scott became occupied with The Duellists. The stars seem to have finally aligned in the right direction for the band and Scott.

Take a quick look at Scott's career

The upcoming film will be an exception in Scott's repertoire, who has built his career by directing larger-than-life, historical, and epic films. He debuted in 1977 with The Duellists and followed it up with films such as Blade Runner, 1492: Conquest of Paradise, Robin Hood, Prometheus, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, among others. Meanwhile, Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal, will be released on November 22