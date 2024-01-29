Poster

It will clash with 'Singham Again'

While unveiling the new poster, the film's official X account wrote, "200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. #PushpaKaRuleIn200Days." The poster features a mighty cheetah climbing a large rock, which goes well with the themes and tones of the hyper-masculine film. Pushpa 2 is set to wrestle with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The music department is handled by Devi Sri Prasad, who was also a part of Pushpa: The Rise. The first film was a massive pan-Indian hit, earning Arjun a National Award for Best Actor. Sukumar earlier revealed, "[Upcoming film] will not focus on Don Pushpa...it will be a different experience altogether."

Prepare for an intense battle between Pushpa and Shekhawat

In the first part, Faasil plays the movie's prime antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who is humiliated by the protagonist Pushpa Raj (Arjun). Now, the sequel will focus on a confrontation between Shekhawat and Pushpa, as the former swears to seek his revenge for the humiliation. In addition to these actors, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj will also star.

How the internet culture has influenced Sukumar's work

In an interview, Sukumar underlined how the prevalence of Instagram and YouTube has impacted him. "When I write movies in Telugu, a dialogue or a song, (I think) will it come in Shorts or Instagram Reels. It's completely influencing us." "Once it connects with Insta Reels and Shorts, many people connect with it and it will get marketed automatically by itself. That's my strategy."

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Singham Again'

The third film in the Singham franchise, Singham Again is led by Ajay Devgn and co-stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. This is Padukone's entry into the cop universe. Devgn, Khan, Shroff, and Padukone will seemingly be at the front and center, while Singh and Kumar will have cameos/extended cameos. Arjun Kapoor is reportedly playing the antagonist.

Which film will you watch on August 15?