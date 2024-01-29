Context

Why does this story matter?

Hosted by Salman Khan, BB17's thrilling grand finale kept viewers on the edge of their seats as the top five finalists—Ankita Lokhande, Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey—vied for the winner's title. Faruqui emerged victorious, clinching the trophy and Rs. 50 lakh prize money, while Kumar and Chopra secured the first and second runner-up positions. Despite her widespread popularity, Lokhande surprisingly landed at the fourth position.

Celebration

Thousands of fans flooded the streets after Faruqui's victory

Faruqui has a huge fanbase which became apparent through online videos, showing the lively celebration in Dongri, Mumbai, his hometown, after his victory was announced. Thousands of fans flooded the streets and chanted "Munna Munna" in unison. Meanwhile, Faruqui expressed his gratitude to his supporters on Instagram and gave a shoutout to host Salman. He posted a picture with the trophy and said, "Thank you very much, everyone. With your love and support, the trophy has finally arrived in Dongri."

Instagram Post

Here's the post!

Instagram post A post shared by munawar.faruqui on January 29, 2024 at 11:31 am IST

Winning streak

'This was more than a deja-vu moment for me'

From Day 1, Faruqui was determined to win BB 17. He told India Today, "This was more than a deja-vu moment for me," referencing his Lock Upp win. "Of course, I entered the show intending to win, but there was a lot of baggage that I was carrying. Now, when I reflect on my journey, this trophy feels quite heavy." "Fortunately, I had strong shoulders, and hence I could carry the weight and bring home the trophy," he added.

Allegations

'Can't change their opinion': Faruqui on 'fixed winner' allegations

Addressing skepticism about being a "fixed winner," Faruqui told ETimes, "If I would've been a fixed winner I would've got everything on a platter." Acknowledging the influence of a strong fanbase, he conceded, "People can have that feeling because when you have a strong fanbase...and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things." "People who are calling me fixed winner I can't change their opinion."

Insights

He expressed concerns about his personal life and image earlier

In the last two months, news of Faruqui's romantic affairs grabbed headlines, fueled by allegations of infidelity from Khan. He reportedly stated, "Tension, fikar hai (I'm worried) because I am facing questions which I am not aware of but I have to answer them." He plans to work on himself first and ensure he doesn't hurt anyone while addressing issues in his life.