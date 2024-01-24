#1

Stirring highs and lows in Lokhande's journey

Lokhande—renowned for Pavitra Rishta—emphasized "playing with heart" throughout her BB journey. While her friendship with former contestant Isha Malviya was unwavering, her connections with other housemates, including Faruqui, were often questioned. Midway through the show, Lokhande's tumultuous relationship with her husband garnered significant attention. However, despite that, she frequently took the spotlight, showcasing zest in tasks, even becoming the captain in the penultimate week.

Many shades of Faruqui's 'BB17' saga

Repeatedly labeled as "playing safe" by co-contestants, Faruqui's initial strategy involved fostering camaraderie with every housemate. However, his downfall happened when his love life took center stage last month after ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house. Despite breakdowns, Faruqui, with his charm, reached the top five. This might speak volumes as he is the previous winner of a similar reality TV show, Lock Upp.

Chopra's journey: A whirlwind of emotions

Outspoken and vivacious, Chopra navigated the show in extremes—either exuding full energy or withdrawing entirely. Clueless about her surroundings for half of the show, she built a strong bond with Anurag Dobhal and Faruqui—which oscillated between deep involvement and constant conflict. Despite her efforts to maintain a "vibe," Chopra became a target of housemates. With her originality, she proved her worth at every turn.

From elimination to top five: Kumar's stroke of good fortune

Kumar—hands down—is the most controversial figure of this season. From Day 1, his journey centered on a tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Malviya and soon after, her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Kumar sought attention through intense fights, even slapping Jurel, which led to his elimination. However, luck favored his return to the top five. Kumar's multifaceted personality made him a love-hate figure in the house.

Mashettey: A silent fun-filled ride to the top

Despite being considered "the least deserving finalist" by housemates, Mashettey's journey unfolded uniquely. Hailing from Hyderabad, his linguistic flair captivated audiences. A stand-out feature of his stay was him and Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa mock-commenting on housemates' relationships with each other. Following Aryaa's elimination, Mashettey's participation gradually decreased, strategically avoiding unnecessary conflicts. Overall, his journey can be characterized by fun and intelligence.

