'Bigg Boss 17': Nasty spat unfolds between Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande

Entertainment 2 min read

By Tanvi Gupta 06:05 pm Jan 15, 2024

Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's ugly exchange takes center stage on 'Bigg Boss 17'

The dynamics between the married couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have worsened on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Tensions escalated after a strained Weekend Ka Vaar (Sunday), where host Karan Johar confronted Jain for not defending his actor-wife during his mother's interrogation. A recently released promo clip suggests the aftermath will intensify as Jain will accuse Lokhande of portraying his family negatively.

Why does this story matter?

The couple got married in December 2021, after years of knowing each other. In the last three months, they have frequently made headlines for taking potshots at each other. Following Jain's mother (Ranjana Jain's), misbehavior toward Lokhande and her mother recently, fans have rallied in support of the actor, with some suggesting that she should consider divorce if this is the treatment she receives.

KJo schooled Jain for not standing up for Lokhande

On Sunday's episode, Johar criticized Jain for not defending his wife. He said, "Aapki ma [Ankita] ko aake sawaal puchti hain, tab pati hone ke naate aapko unke peeche khade rahna chahiye (You should have stood behind [Ankita] like a pillar of support)." In a subsequent conversation, Lokhande revealed that Jain's father had called her mother, asking if she also mistreated her husband.

'You don't have compassion': Lokhande pointed out to Vicky

In the promo, Lokhande expressed dissatisfaction, citing a lack of "compassion" from Jain in their relationship. Jain, in turn, questioned the Pavitra Rishta actor's behavior in the house, urging her to address issues more subtly. Later, Lokhande said, "Sab kar kar ke thak gai hun main aab (I am tired of doing everything now)." Responding to the same, Jain said, "You haven't done anything."

Earlier, Jain's mother accused Lokhande of disrespecting her son

Last week, Lokhande and Jain's mothers made appearances on the show as part of the family week. During her stay, Jain's mother voiced discontent with her daughter-in-law's behavior, alleging disrespect toward her son. In response, Lokhande apologized for her actions—acknowledging incidents such as throwing a slipper. She later discussed the situation with Jain, asking if he wants to "take a break from their marriage."