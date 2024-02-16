'Bramayugam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' registers Rs. 3cr opening

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their stellar and hard-hitting content. The veteran actor Mammootty is a bonafide superstar and he is reinventing and experimenting with every film. While, he was basking in the glory of Kaathal - The Core, his new horror thriller Bramayugam hit the theaters and experienced a decent opening. The makers will eye to shift gears on the weekend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial experienced a Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The recent controversy helped as a commercial boost for the film. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others. The movie is available in five Indian languages.

