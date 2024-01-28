Rajinikanth to resume filming 'Vettaiyan': Everything to know
Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently busy shooting Vettaiyan under Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, is gearing up for the film's next schedule. Anticipation rises as the movie—slated for a summer release—heads to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh for its upcoming shoot. Touted as a quintessential Rajinikanth entertainer, the film promises a compelling social narrative. From plot to cast, here's everything you need to know.
Why does this story matter?
Vettaiyan is one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2024. The film has generated a lot of buzz since its announcement and is expected to be a multi-lingual release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The project is being backed by Lyca Productions, owned by Subaskaran Allirajah. In addition, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth.
'Vettaiyan's official first look was revealed on Pongal
On the occasion of Pongal earlier in January, the makers revealed the official first-look poster of Vettaiyan, showing two images of Rajinikanth in a commanding role. Exuding swagger, Rajinikanth is seen donning a salt-and-pepper look and wayfarer glasses in both images. In the second image, amid a chaotic crowd, Rajinikanth is seen pointing a gun upward, emphasizing the enduring power of Thalaivar Rajini.
Take a look at the poster here
'Vettaiyan' to mark Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's grand reunion
Besides Rajinikanth, the star-studded cast of Vettaiyan includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Rithika Singh. This film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Bachchan after 33 years since Mukul S Anand's Hum (1991). Separately, last month, Vettaiyan's title teaser was revealed, featuring Rajinikanth transitioning from holding a lathi to a gun, leaving fans in suspense about the film's storyline.
Meanwhile, quick look at Rajinikanth's upcoming projects
Following his 2023 blockbuster Jailer, Rajinikanth gears up for several diverse projects. He will have an extended cameo in Lal Salaam—a sports drama helmed by his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Additionally, his much-anticipated collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171 is on the horizon. Rajini is also reported to reunite with Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2, promising an exciting lineup for him.