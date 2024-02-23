'Queen of Tears' premieres on March 9

By Aikantik Bag 03:16 pm Feb 23, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Get ready for a thrilling surprise, as actor Song Joong-ki is set to make a special cameo in the upcoming tvN drama, Queen of Tears! The network confirmed this exciting news on Friday, urging viewers to stay tuned for the role he is set to don. Mark your calendars, as the drama, starring Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun, is all set to premiere on March 9.

Song and Kim's previous collaborations

Recently, the makers dropped new teasers of the drama which garnered favorable responses from viewers. Fans are excited for Song's cameo as it will mark his reunion with colleague and label mate, Kim. The dynamic duo has previously teamed up in the KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun and Season 1 of the tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles. The pair is known for their enigmatic on-screen chemistry.

