FIFTY FIFTY's agency takes ex-producer to prosecutors; crime charges revealed

By Aikantik Bag 05:45 pm Feb 16, 202405:45 pm

What's the story K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY's ex-producer, Ahn Sung Il, is facing prosecution for alleged crimes, according to their agency ATTRAKT. The Seoul Police Department notified the agency of Ahn's charges, and stated, "Ahn Sung Il has been sent to the prosecutors for the crimes of obstruction and tampering with records on an electric device." This development comes after ATTRAKT sued Ahn eight months ago for breach of trust and suspected embezzlement.

Legality

From where the legal dispute started

The legal battle began when FIFTY FIFTY claimed that ATTRAKT violated an exclusive contract following their hit song Cupid in June 2023. The court dismissed the lawsuit in August 2023, later uncovering Ahn and The Givers's "plot" to entice group members away from their label. Despite these hurdles, FIFTY FIFTY is planning a comeback with new members, as original member Keena has returned to the group. Auditions for additional members are underway.

History

More about FIFTY FIFTY

The group was introduced in 2022 with four members: Keena, Aran, Sio, and Saena. The group rose to semi-fame after their debut with The Fifty. Their single Cupid made its way to the HOT 100 BILLBOARDS chart. The group indeed showed sparks of global domination and ardent K-pop fans are eager for their comeback.