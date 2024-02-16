'Khadaan' is slated for a 2024 release

Dev's 'Khadaan' starts filming; new posters unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 04:56 pm Feb 16, 202404:56 pm

What's the story Bengali cinema is looking forward to an exciting 2024 and one of the most buzzed projects is superstar Dev's Khadaan. The movie is highly anticipated as it marks his return to mass actioners after a long time. In an earlier NewsBytes exclusive, we brought you the shooting timeline of the movie and now the makers have revealed the same on social media.

Next Article

Shooting

Cast and release date of the film

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped two posters featuring Jisshu Sengupta and him respectively. While sharing the poster, he penned, "My next...#Khadaan Shooting starts from today Needed ur good wishes n blessings as always." The cast also includes Idhika Paul and it's helmed by Soojit Dutta (Rino). The film is slated for a 2024 release.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Poll