Exclusive: Dev's 'Khadaan' filming starts in February

By Aikantik Bag 02:01 pm Feb 09, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Superstar Dev is super busy in 2024 with two very distinct projects—Tekka and Khadaan. The latter will mark his return to mass actioners after a string of light-hearted family dramas. The makers have been tight-lipped about the nitty-gritty details of the project. While fans wait eagerly to watch the resurgence of Dev's macho avatar, a little birdie spilled some exclusive beans to NewsBytes.

Shooting timeline and locations for 'Khadaan'

Our industry source revealed the movie is set to go on the floors in the third week of February in Kolkata. The source stated, "Subsequent schedules will also be shot in Raniganj." Dev recently shared some photos from the recce of the same. As per our earlier exclusive, Idhika Paul has been roped in for the project alongside Jisshu Sengupta.

Update on 'Tekka's shoot

The film will be helmed by Sujit Riino Dutta of City of Jackals fame. The source also stated, "The release date has not been locked yet." Apart from Khadaan, Dev will focus on schedules for Srijit Mukherji's Tekka which is slated for April. Tekka is headed for a Durga Puja release. Fans are excited to witness the superstar in two different avatars in 2024.